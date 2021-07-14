Spoilers for ‘One Piece’ 1019: The Long-Awaited Mega-Showdown, Yamato’s Hybrid Form, And Devil Fruit

Yamato’s Devil Fruit and hybrid form are revealed in “One Piece” 1019, as well as a brief history on how the rebellious son acquired the Akuma no Mi’s powers.

Thanks to Redon and other community insiders, a new set of “One Piece” 1019 spoilers is now accessible online. Because the title of the chapter matches the name of Sasaki’s strike, it implies that the next manga edition will focus on the clash between the Straw Hats’ shipwright Franky and Tobi Roppo’s Sasaki. The disclosure of Yamato’s hybrid form and Devil Fruit, on the other hand, is the most intriguing element of the spoilers.

Yamato’s Devil Fruit is known as Akuma no Mi, according to spoilers from “One Piece” 1019. While the insider provided a sketch of Yamato in his hybrid form, they admitted that they had no idea what Yamato’s devil fruit looked like. According to the teasers, Kaidou had a difficult time obtaining this demon fruit.

Kaidou, it appears, had no intention of giving the devil fruit to his son at the moment. Yamato, like Luffy, ate the Akuma no Mi by accident. Yamato ate the demon fruit out of hunger, whereas Luffy ate the Gomu Gomu no Mi out of frustration towards Shanks.

Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji performed a song called Akuma no Mi. Intriguingly, the devil fruit is mentioned as legendary in the English version of the song’s lyrics. “How many people are there in the world…?” There’s no way to know, and there’s no way to find out. Another major puzzle (it is a puzzle–!) That is legendary…. “A—–U! Devil fruit,” says the narrator.

In Christianity, Satan is referred to be Akuma in Japanese. The phrase is used in Japanese folklore to describe a wicked fire spirit. It can also allude to a group of undefined beings who create human diseases. In mythology, Akuma is a flaming entity with fiery eyes and a fiery head. It wields a sword and is said to be capable of flight. The sight of an Akuma is also thought to bring bad luck to people who see it.

In the chapters following “One Piece” 1019, fans will discover more about Yamato’s Devil Fruit. Meanwhile, the next manga part, named “Heliceratops,” will be released on Sunday.