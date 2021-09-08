Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 23: Tomura Shigaraki’s Origin Story

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23, Tomura Shigaraki and Re-Destro begin their combat (Episode 111). However, in the episode “Tenko Shimura: Origin,” Shigaraki begins to recall his history.

The League of Villains shifts to counterattack the Meta Liberation Army in the official promo trailer for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23 (Episode 111).

Shigaraki recalls a history he hardly remembers in the midst of his conflict with Re-Destro. Shigaraki’s genesis story and how he was exploited are depicted in the teaser. His tragic history drove him to disaster.

Although the teaser focuses primarily on Shigaraki’s background, Twitter user Atsushi has revealed the synopsis for “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23 (Episode 111), which includes information about Toga and Twice’s narrative.

Twice will find Toga in a difficult scenario in the forthcoming episode. To alleviate her blood loss, he plans to clone her. Skeptic and his friends, on the other hand, are after Twice. Will Twice be able to save Toga from death?

“Twice, Toga was found in a life-threatening scenario. Skeptic and his henchmen are chasing him since he cloned Toga to treat her blood loss. The conflict between a gigantic and stressed Re-Destro and Shigaraki, who is brooding about his history, begins on the other side of the city,” according to the synopsis of “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 23. (Episode 111).

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 23 (Episode 111) of “My Hero Academia” is set to air on Saturday. In the United States, Crunchyroll and Funimation have begun broadcasting the fifth season.