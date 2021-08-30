Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 22 have been released.

The Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains are fighting in Deika City. The conflict intensifies in “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 22 (Episode 110), when a significant number of Liberation Army soldiers overrun Shigaraki and his allies. “Sad Man’s Parade” is the title of the new episode.

The Meta Liberation Army throws a revival celebration in Deika City, according to the official teaser clip for Episode 22. Meanwhile, Shigaraki and the other League of Villains members are surrounded by the Meta Liberation Army’s overwhelming numbers of soldiers.

Twice learns of Himiko Toga’s injury in the middle of the fight. After her struggle with Kizuki, Toga was injured.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, has posted two previews for Season 5, Episode 22 of “My Hero Academia” (Episode 110).

Twice and Toga are targeted in the forthcoming episode, according to the previews.

“The battle between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army increases, and the Meta Liberation Army takes control of Deika City, splitting the League. Twice, Toga awakens from his coma after the battle with Kizuki, and the two are ambushed by mysterious people! Chikazoku’s meta ability produced them, and they’re attempting to catch Twice. To save Toga, he’ll have to get past his trauma…!” read the first chapter of the book

“Chikazoku’s puppets are attacking Toga. I’m going to have to save her twice!” read the second sneak peek

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 22 (Episode 110) of “My Hero Academia” will air on Saturday. The episodes are available for viewing on Crunchyroll and Funimation.