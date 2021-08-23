Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 21: Meta Liberation Army vs. League of Villains

In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 21, Re-Destro of the Meta Liberation Army takes on Shigaraki and his League of Villains in a battle of ideals (Episode 109). “Revival Party” is the title of the new episode.

The official trailer for Episode 21 is out, and it teases evil fighting evil. The Meta Liberation Army, which aims to free the Quirks and create a society where users can use their powers to their full potential, intends to destroy anything that opposes its beliefs, according to the trailer.

Re-Destro, the Meta Liberation Army’s supreme commander, urges his troops to prepare for the assault against the League of Villains.

Shigaraki and the other villains should concentrate their efforts on the Meta Liberation Army rather than on defeating Gigantomachia.

To make matters worse, Re-Destro has kidnapped Giran, a member of the League of Villains. Shigaraki is threatened by Re-Destro, who says that if they don’t battle the army, he would eliminate Giran.

Gigantomachia will be used by Shigaraki to fight the Meta Liberation Army. However, it remains to be seen whether a small group of League of Villains members can take on the Meta Liberation Army’s 110,000 soldiers.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, gave a sneak peek of Season 5 Episode 21 of “My Hero Academia” (Episode 109).

“The league of villains and the meta liberation army will finally clash, carrying on their respective ideals!” And what about Toga’s past…?!” Check out a sneak peek at Episode 21.

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 21 (Episode 109) of “My Hero Academia” is set to air on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.