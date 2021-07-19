Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Season 5, Episode 17 are available now. Todoroki Household Welcomes You

The interns at Endeavor’s hero agency are putting in long hours and completing the duties that have been given to them. In “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 17, Endeavor invites Deku, Bakugou, and the others to his residence (Episode 105). “The Hellish Todoroki Family” is the title of the new episode.

The official preview trailer for Season 5, Episode 17 (Episode 105) of “My Hero Academia” is now available. Bakugou and Deku are seen working at the agency with other sidekicks in the teaser.

Deku and Bakugou are focused on better themselves in addition to supporting Endeavor. Endeavor later takes the interns to his home in the episode.

Deku will learn about Shoto Todoroki’s older sister and brother, according to the new episode’s trailer. In one of the marketing sequences, Deku and Bakugou are having dinner with the Todorokis, and the interns are watching their friend’s family members carefully.

The summaries of “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 17 have been given by a Twitter user named Atsushi (Episode 105).

“Todoroki invited Deku and Bakugou to join him, and the three of them are currently interning at Endeavor! They could see the No. 1’s abilities with their own eyes. Then, after patrolling the city for a while, they are welcomed to… the Todoroki household?! Deku and Bakugou will discover more about the family’s troubles while having dinner,” according to the first peek of “My Hero Academia” Season 5, Episode 17. (Episode 105).

“In Endeavor’s agency, Izuku and the others are putting in long hours. Then they’re whisked away to the Todoroki residence…?!” read the second sneak peek of the next episode

Daiki Yamashita portrays Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Katsuki Bakugou, Yuuki Kaji portrays Shoto Todoroki, Daichi End portrays Twice, Aoi Yki portrays Tsuyu Asui, Eri Kitamura portrays Mina Ashido, Hiro Shimono portrays Dabi, Hiroshi Kamiya portrays Kojiro Bondo

Season 5, Episode 17 (Episode 105) of “My Hero Academia” is set to air on Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Funimation.