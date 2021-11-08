Spoilers for ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 333: Star’s Destiny After Shigaraki Grabs Her Face

Tomura Shigaraki demonstrates why he is one of the most terrifying villains to emerge from Japan. The struggle between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe is reaching a climax, and “My Hero Academia” Chapter 333 is intended to resolve the cliffhanger.

Shigaraki’s deception near the end of Chapter 332 will likely reveal whether Star has what it takes to counter his strike.

In Chapter 332 of “My Hero Academia,” the Tiamat hypersonic intercontinental missiles were getting closer to Star’s location. Star had to undo her laser rule in order to control the Tiamats. While she dealt with the Tiamats, she told her squad to take over the focused firepower.

Shigaraki, on the other hand, was amused because he knew Star’s strikes were useless against him. He wondered if Star realized that the entire onslaught was meaningless without a single attack powerful enough to annihilate him.

In other news, the pilot replied to Star, assuring her that they would keep Shigaraki occupied while she prepared for the next strike.

Star then launched her Quirk New Order and established a new law regarding missile redirection. She slammed the rockets towards Shigaraki with all her power.

The whole fighting zone was decimated after the attack, and even Endeavor, which was seen flying along the coast, could observe the blast’s impact.

The pilots and Star were convinced that they had found their target as they looked at the crater. Shigaraki, on the other hand, was clever enough to use his Decay Quirk to dig a tunnel into the ground.

When Star diverted the rockets, he was hesitant to use Decay. It was a bet that hinged on the timing, and even a second’s delay would have put Shigaraki out of commission.

Shigaraki, according to the jet’s pilot, deployed a Nomu as a decoy to distract them. Star required the pilot’s assistance, so he ordered his squad to reassemble. Shigaraki was seen mocking the heroes and advising them to spend their resources more wisely.

Shigaraki was getting dangerously close to Star towards the end of the chapter, and he managed to grip her face.

Chapter 333 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Viz and Manga Plus, the chapter will be available online.