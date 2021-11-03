Spoilers for ‘Mieruko-Chan’ Episode 6: The Real Crazy Ones

Miko isn’t the only one who sees spirits and ghosts. She meets Yuria Niguredo, who has the ability to see animals from other worlds. Miko and Yuria are expected to learn more about each other in “Mieruko-chan” Episode 6. “She Sees Real Crazy Ones!” is the title of the next episode. According to the post-credit sequence from Episode 5, “Mieruko-chan” Episode 6 would most likely concentrate around some bizarre otherworldly beings coming in front of Miko, Hana, and Yuria.

Mitsue Takeda, who managed a fortune-telling shop, met a girl who wished to be her apprentice in Episode 5. Yuria, a young woman, was yearning to become Takeda’s disciple.

Yuria gave it her all and managed to persuade Takeda. The next day, when Yuria went to see her godmother, she had closed her business and returned to the countryside.

Takeda was chatting to another local merchant about how she had reached her limits, another local shopkeeper informed Yuria. Two high school girls paid a visit to Takeda, and something in her altered.

Miko and Hana were two females Yuria recognized from her school. Miko’s powers piqued her interest, and she suspected she could see spirits as well.

Miko eventually knocked her unconscious when she challenged him. Miko was forced to confess her true identity as the otherworldly-being watcher later on.

Miko’s compassionate side was also revealed in the second half of the program, when she assisted an elderly woman in reconnecting with her deceased husband.

“Until she wasn’t, a typical girl was leading a normal life. She may see… everything one day. What is a girl to do when hideous monsters appear from every direction? Furthermore, no one else is able to view them! Obviously, the only logical course of action is to ignore them. When the spirits know she’s watching, it’s a little more difficult to put theory into practice “According to Yen Press, this is the official synopsis of the manga.

Sora Amamiya plays Miko Yotsuya, Kaede Hondo plays Hana Yurikawa, Ayane Sakura plays Yuria Niguredo, Yumiri Hanamori plays Kysuke Yotsuya, Ikuko Tani plays Godmother, and Yichi Nakamura plays Zen Tohno in the anime “Mieruko-chan.”

The sixth episode of “Mieruko-chan” will be released on Sunday. The episodes are available on Funimation in Japanese with English subtitles.