Spoilers for Episode 8 of ‘The Honor At Magic High School,’ as well as the release date, have been released.

The Ice Pillars Break event in “The Honor at Magic High School” Episode 8 kicks off the tournament’s second day. “Hell of Ice and Flames” is the title of the new episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for Episode 8 have been revealed on the official website. According to the summary, Airi wins the competition thanks to her ultra high-speed movement magic.

Shiori, on the other hand, shines in the Ice Pillars Break event. The gap between First High and Third High is steadily shrinking.

On the second day, Akechi Eimi from First High is ready to play. Airi from Third High is her opponent. Will Eimi be able to defeat Airi and climb the points ladder?

The Nine Schools Competition began in the previous episode of “The Honor at Magic High School,” with Shizuku competing against Shiori in the Speed Shooting event.

Shiori employed the magic spell Arithmetic Chain, which allowed her to perform computations faster than a supercomputer.

Shiori was determined to win the challenge, and Shizuku was encircled by her tenacity.

Honoka and her pals were concerned about Shizuku, but Miyuki reassured them by reminding them of Shizuku’s engineer. Tatsuya devised a strategy that worked for Shizuku.

Saori Hayami plays Miyuki Shiba, Asuka Nisha plays Eimi Akechi, Yuiko Tatsumi plays Shizuku Kitayama, Yuuichi Nakamura plays Tatsuya Shiba, Sora Amamiya plays Honoka Mitsui, Saki Ogasawara plays Azusa Nakajo, Marina Inoue plays Mari Watanabe, Mai Nakahara plays Suzune Ichihara

Episode 8 of “The Honor at Magic High School” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are available for viewing on Funimation’s website.