Spoilers for Episode 59 of ‘Digimon Adventure’: Koshiro vs Nanomon

In “Digimon Adventure” Episode 59, Nanomon challenges Koshiro. Nanomon is armed with puzzles, which Koshiro must solve. “Bolt, Heraklekabuterimon” is the title of the new episode.

The official trailer for “Digimon Adventure” Episode 59 sees Koshiro and Tentomon facing Nanomon, who is recognized for his knowledge, in the huge canyon.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has given a thorough summary of Episode 59, which reveals Nanomon’s hidden agenda.

Koshiro and Tentomon are guided by the Crest of Knowledge as they approach the Great Canyon, where they meet Nanomon, who wants Koshiro to solve his puzzles.

The actual master of knowledge will emerge as the game’s winner. Later on, Taichi joins forces with Koshiro, who is seeking to enter Nanomon’s dungeon.

Whamon has been kidnapped by Digimon because of his knowledge. Meanwhile, Koshiro is trying to solve the dungeon’s puzzles, and each time he fails, Nanomon kidnaps one of his friends.

Yuko Sanpei plays Taichi Yagami, Yumiko Kobayashi plays Koshiro Izumi, Ryoko Shiraishi plays Sora Takenouchi, Takeshi Kusao plays Jou Kido, Misaki Watada plays Hikari Yagami, Marika Kono plays Mimi Tachikawa, Megumi Han plays Takeru Takaishi, Atori Shigematsu plays Piyomon, Chika Sakamoto plays Agum

The 59th episode of “Digimon Adventure” will air on Saturday. The episode is available to watch on Crunchyroll.