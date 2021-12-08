Spoilers for Episode 235 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Aftermath Of The Bloody Brawl; Takemichi To Time-Travel Again?

Because of the awful events in the previous chapters, some fans predict Takemichi may jump to a future timeline in “Tokyo Revengers” 235.

Many fans were concerned for Takemichi’s safety, especially after the last manga installment’s final panel revealed that, despite the traveler’s appeal, Mikey was set to beat him, presumably to death. However, the latest episode revealed that the grieving hero is still alive, albeit in poor health.

The episode “Tokyo Revengers” 234 was titled “There Is No Mending,” and it depicted Mikey punching Takemichi in the face, causing him to lose consciousness. Takemichi then awoke in the hospital, his neck and right arm in a cast, and his face covered in bandages.

According to taiyakiboi’s spoilers, Koko was present when Takemichi first awoke, and he told the grieving hero that it was Senju who saved him from being killed by Mikey. Senju, the Brahman group’s leader, promised Mikey that she would disband the gang, which was the key to ending the horrific street brawl.

Chifuyu also paid a visit to Takemichi in the manga’s most recent chapter. He informed the time traveler that Draken’s funeral had been planned. According to Chifuyu, everyone was stunned by what had occurred, and even he couldn’t fathom why Draken died when he was meant to be living in the future timeline.

Chifuyu, too, blamed Draken and wept “It’s all because of you, it’s all because of you… Doraken-kun!” Takemichi revealed it was all his fault to Chifuyu, who advised him to improve because he wanted to hit him.

After apologizing to Chifuyu, Takemichi determined that he would no longer engage anybody else in the fight and would fight alone this time.

Chifuyu also told Hina in the most recent chapter, “That’s it… Greetings, Hina-chan! “when she inquired if he was returning home

Fans have been intrigued as to what Chifuyu meant because even Hina couldn’t figure it out. Some readers believe Chifuyu, who was fully aware of Takemichi’s time travel, blamed Hina for the awful events that occurred.

Takemichi may ultimately get back on his feet in “Tokyo Revengers” 235 by traveling to the future and jumping to a different timeline in the past to correct what happened. Maybe he’s remorseful for Draken’s death and his failure to prevent Mikey from his dark urges.

There's also a strong possibility that "Tokyo Revengers" 235 will.