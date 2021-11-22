Spoilers for Episode 226 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’: Samurai vs. Scientific Ninja Tools.

The Chunin final exams’ single bouts are underway, while the remaining contestants are awaiting their time. Kurogane Tsubaki and Kaminarimon Denki will battle it out for the ultimate title in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 226. “Samurai Vs. Science” is the title of the new episode. Tsubaki is seen fighting in the arena against Denki, who is coated in Scientific Ninja Tools from head to toe, in the official promo video for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 226.

Denki understands that fighting Tsubaki will not be simple, but the latter has come prepared to fight and win the match.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek at Episode 226 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

“Sarada is concerned about Boruto and Mitsuki, who are not present. Sarada is looking forward to Boruto and Mitsuki getting disqualified. Only a few fights are still to be fought. How will Denki deal with the formidable Tsubaki?! Denki pits the Samurai Tsubaki against the Scientific Ninja Tool he created!!” read the 226th episode preview

The third match between Chou-Chou and Sarada began in the last episode, titled “Showdown Between Close Friends.”

When Chou-Chou found out that her opponent was her best friend, she freaked out. She had made up her mind, however, that she would confront Sarada of Team 7.

Sarada, too, was resolved to give it her all in the fight, despite the fact that she was up against her closest friend. Kawaki was at the arena to see her teammate fight Chou-Chou, but he became irritated when he noticed Shinki staring at him.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 226 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on November 28. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.