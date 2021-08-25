Spoilers for Episode 21 of ‘Tokyo Revengers,’ Synopsis: Mikey’s Anger.

As Takemitchi helplessly watches Baji collapse in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 21, it appears like everything is going according to Kisaki’s plan. With time running out, Takemitchi must intervene to prevent Mikey from pursuing Kazutora.

“One and Only” is the title of the new episode. The sneak stills and synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 21 have been revealed on the official website. Baji falls to the ground in front of Kisaki. Kazutora’s stab assault was more than simply a scratch, as it turned out.

Mikey loses it when he sees Baji dead and goes after Kazutora. Takemichi is aware that everything is unfolding as Draken predicted in the future timeline.

Mikey will plunge into the deepest pit if he kills Kazutora. Furthermore, Kisaki will assume leadership of Toman.

Takemichi will do everything he can to prevent Mikey from killing Kazutora in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 21, but Mikey’s rage is uncontrollable.

“Takemichi Hanagaki is a freelancer who has descended into the depths of sorrow. He learns that Hinata Tachibana, his lone girlfriend since middle school, was murdered by the vicious Tokyo Manji Gang. He’s standing on the station platform the day after learning of her death when he’s pushed over onto the tracks by a throng of passengers. When he shuts his eyes, he believes he is about to die, but when he opens them, he has traveled back in time 12 years. Takemichi intends to exact revenge on his life now that he’s back enjoying the finest days of his life, according to Crunchyroll’s official series summary.

Episode 21 of “Tokyo Revengers” will be released on Saturday. The episodes are available in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.