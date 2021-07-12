Spoilers for Episode 208 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’: The Manifestation of Momoshiki

Boro is cornered when New Team 7 launches a vicious onslaught against him. In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208, Boro, on the other hand, is ready with a counterattack against Boruto and his friends.

Boruto’s new form after the appearance of Momoshiki Otsutsuki is teased in the official preview trailer for Episode 208.

Sarada wonders what has happened to Boruto in the teaser for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 208. Kawaki inquires about Mitsuki’s teammate, but Mitsuki is oblivious.

Boruto launches an attack against the fearsome enemy Boro near the end of the trailer. Sarada, Kawaki, and Mitsuki, on the other hand, are concerned for their companion.

Boro and Team 7 continued their war in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 207. Boro was taken aback when he saw the antibodies at work after Kawaki and Boruto had recovered.

The Kara Inner noted that the virus-fighting antibodies are solely found in him. Mitsuki, on the other hand, deftly retrieved the antibodies from Boro’s body.

Mitsuki stated that he poisoned Boro and took his blood in order to create the antibodies that helped Kawaki and Boruto.

Boro and Boruto exchanged words, and Sarada warned Boruto against letting his guard down in the face of this foe. Boro decided to break Boruto and his pals by attacking Naruto, who was confined in a coffin-like container, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 207.

Mitsuki and Boruto joined forces after Kawaki failed to defeat Boro in a concerted attack.

Is it possible for this new Team 7 to defeat the Kara Inner and save Naruto?

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

The 208th episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” titled “Momoshiki’s Manifestation,” will show on Sunday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.