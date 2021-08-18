Spoilers for Episode 20 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Toman is stranded in a hopeless situation.

Kazutora, like a coward, begins a three-on-one fight with Toman’s Mikey. Mikey tries to fight back against Kazutora and his sidekicks in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 20. “Dead or Alive” is the title of the next episode.

The narrative and spoiler stills for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 20 have been released on the official website. Mikey manages to free himself after being thrashed with an iron pipe by Kazutora.

He is, however, still bleeding profusely from his head. Meanwhile, members of the Valhalla gang work feverishly to eliminate Mikey.

Draken and Takemichi try to assist Mikey, but they are unable to approach him.

A man comes in front of Mikey at that point. Is this the same Baji? The answer will be revealed in the next episode.

Toman and Valhalla were ready to fight and settle their scores in the previous episode. Takemichi’s aim, on the other hand, was to keep Baji alive.

Takemichi was taken aback when he couldn’t find Baji in the midst of the chaos as soon as the fight started.

The gang members were exchanging punches. Draken took the fight to the enemy gang’s members and defeated a number of them.

The fight was becoming increasingly heated. Takemichi got himself into difficulty, but Mitsuya came to his rescue.

Later in the episode, Takemichi realized why he was fighting in the first place. He became enraged and began pursuing Valhalla’s gang members.

Draken and Mikey were inspired by Takemichi’s determination to battle and determined to go all out.

Baji was nowhere to be found throughout the program. Fans are expected to see him in the next episode.

Episode 20 of “Tokyo Revengers” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.