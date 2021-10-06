Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Digimon Ghost Game: The Kidnapper Mummy against Hiro

Hiro Amanokawa, a first-year middle schooler, has his life turned upside down when he discovers a mysterious device known as Digivice. Hiro meets a Digimon named Gammamon, and the two embark on a quest to solve strange mysteries together.

Hiro and Gammamon’s next assignment, which will lead them to a museum that comes alive at night when a mummy wakes up and terrorizes people, is teased in the official promo trailer for “Digimon Ghost Game” Episode 2.

The mummy is encasing people in bandages and is posing a serious menace. Hiro and Gammamon go to the museum to investigate this strange case.

Wikimon, a Twitter user, has provided the summary for “Digimon Ghost Game” Episode 2: The Mystery of the Museum.

Hiro and Gammamon go to the museum after hearing a rumor about a weird phenomena in which a mummy on exhibit at a museum comes to life at night, wraps people in bandages, and kidnaps them,” according to the synopsis of Episode 2.

Rumors about the emergence of hologram ghosts started circulating on social media in Episode 1 of “Digimon Ghost Game.” They were said to be ghosts with the appearance of a buggy hologram.

Hiro, the series’ protagonist, also learned about a creature known as the Sewn-Lip Man appearing in his school.

He dismissed it as nothing more than a social media urban legend. However, Hiro began researching the case and discovered that the newest victim of the Sewn-Lip Man was a second-year female.

Wienners performs the opening theme song, “Faction,” while Aiiro Apollo performs the concluding theme song, “Pedal.” Masato Mitsuka and Kimitoshi Chioka are the series’ directors. Kou Otani is the composer of the music.

Episode 2 of “Digimon Ghost Game” will be released on Saturday. In the United States, Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.