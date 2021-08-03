Spoilers for Episode 18 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Takemichi’s New Mission

Takemitchi discovers the origins of the current Tokyo Manji Gang. He also learns about Toman’s demise following the battle with Valhalla. In “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 18, Takemitchi sets out on a new assignment. “Open Fire” is the title of the next episode.

The sneak stills and synopsis for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 18 have been revealed on the official website. Draken finds Takemitchi in the current day and informs him that Mikey killed Kazutora on the day of the climactic fight between Toman and Valhalla.

When Takemitchi discovers that Mikey has become the leader of the Tokyo Manji Gang, a new gang founded after Valhalla became Toman’s parent organization, he is surprised.

Takemichi returns to the past in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 18 with a fresh goal to defend Toman and prevent the disaster.

Takemichi learned about Baji and Kazutora’s past in the previous episode. They were the ones who killed Mikey’s older brother, Shinichio Sano, after they failed to steal a CB250T motorcycle from Sano’s garage.

Takemichi encountered Chifuyu Matsuno, who had been thrashed by Baji. Takemitchi learned the exact reason Baji joined Valhalla from Chifuyu.

Takemichi, on the other hand, couldn’t understand why Baji betrayed Mikey. Takemichi, on the other hand, was still working on getting Baji back to Toman.

“When Takemichi learns about Baji and Kazutora’s background, he knows how difficult it will be to return Baji to Toman. Takemichi was debating what to do about his promise to Mikey the next day when Baji’s second in command, Matsuno Chifuyu, appeared in front of him. “Chifuyu appears to assume that Baji joined Valhalla not to destroy Toman, but to infiltrate Valhalla and expose Kirisaki,” according to Crunchyroll’s synopsis of Episode 18.

The 18th episode of “Tokyo Revengers” will premiere on Saturday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.