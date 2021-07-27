Spoilers for Episode 17 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’: Takemichi’s Determination To Resurrect Baji

Takemichi discovers why Baji abandoned Toman and betrayed Mikey. He’s now trying to persuade Baji to abandon Valhalla and return to Toman.

The summary for “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 17 has been revealed on the official website, along with a few spoiler stills. Takemichi will face Chifuyu Matsuno, the First Division vice-captain who was thrashed by Baji in a faith test.

Baji’s decision to join Valhalla, according to Chifuyu, has additional motivations. He informs Takemichi that Baji’s acceptance into Valhalla is good news for Toman.

He goes on to say that Baji most likely infiltrated Valhalla in order to eliminate Kisaki Tetta.

Baji and Kazutora recounted an occurrence that led to their feud with Mikey in “Tokyo Revengers” Episode 16.

The flashback scenario began with the founding members of the newly established Toman gang riding their motorcycles to the beach. Mikey, the leader of Toman, was trailing behind on a CB250T, while Draken, Mitsuya, Kazutora, and the rest were riding their formidable motorcycles.

Mikey couldn’t keep up with the rest of the gang because his bike only had a 50cc engine. Mikey, on the other hand, was a huge fan of his bicycle. Later, a rival Yokohama gang confronted them, mocking Mikey and his weak motorcycle.

When one of the gang members planned to destroy the moped, Mikey warned him that if he attempted anything similar, he would be killed.

Later, Kazutora and Baji decided to surprise Mikey by presenting him with a new CB250T model.

They looted a motorcycle shop and killed the proprietor, who turned out to be Mikey’s older brother, Shinichiro Sano.

Episode 17 of “Tokyo Revengers” will show this Saturday. The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.