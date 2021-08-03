Spoilers for Episode 17 of ‘To Your Eternity’: The Unusual Proposal of Hayase

In the tournament’s final battle, Hayase defeated Fushi. Hayase will make a proposal in “To Your Eternity” Episode 17 that will make things unpleasant for Fushi and the others. “The Defeated” is the title of the new episode.

The official preview trailer for Episode 17 of “To Your Eternity” is now available. Hayase of Yonome becomes the new leader of Janada after defeating Fushi.

She does, however, have a suggestion that will enrage the citizens of Janada. She intends to kidnap Fushi and is planning something nefarious.

Tonari is enraged, and she decides to retaliate. Fushi has a special place in her heart. But will she be able to defeat Hayase and set Fushi free?

Fushi struggles against the Nokkers in Episode 16 of “To Your Eternity,” but defeats the last one who appears in the form of a big bear.

Fushi and the others decided to celebrate the triumph with food and a campfire. His pals requested that he tell them his story.

He claims to be able to assume the form of a person or animal he met before they died. The Nokkers were there, Fushi confessed, to take these forms away from him.

Because the last Nokker they vanquished looked like a bear, the party questioned if Fushi could turn into one as well. Fushi has proven that he, too, can shift into a bear.

Later in the episode, Fushi competed in the tournament’s final match, which would choose the next monarch of Janada. And, to his astonishment, he found himself in the company of the person he despised the most: Hayase.

March was assassinated by her. Fushi changed into a bear and charged at Hayase, who easily defeated him.

Reiji Kawashima plays Fushi, Yuuko Natsuyoshi plays Mia, Yu Kobayashi plays Sandel, Aya Uchida plays Parona, Eri Inagawa plays Tonari, Taku Yashiro plays Gugu, Kenjiro Tsuda plays The Beholder, Sayuri Hara plays Penna, Rie Hikisaka plays March, Nobuyuki Kobushi plays Uroy, Mitsuki Saiga plays Hayas

Next Monday is the premiere of Episode 17 of “To Your Eternity.” The episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll.