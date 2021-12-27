Spoilers for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 64: Before the battle, there are some tense moments.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 64, Dai, Popp, Maam, and the others are preparing for war, although they appear to be having some emotional moments. “The Night Before the Battle” is the title of the new episode. The official trailer for Episode 64 is now available. Lord Beruk appears as Dai prepares a new onslaught, bringing the restored Sword of Dai and other new weaponry.

The team is in good spirits, but Amy and Maam are not themselves. Popp, on the other hand, is still attempting to make his Avan Insignia sparkle.

As the conflict approaches, tensions within the team begin to rise.

Leona, Queen Flora, and the others were searching for Kaglimmer inside the Cave of Trials in the previous episode. They just had ten hours to get their hands on Kaglimmer, though. Flora wanted to go back, but Leona advised them to take a chance.

Leona noted that they only have two pieces of Mysticite, but that if they utilize Kaglimmer, the cave’s malice should be repelled. Furthermore, Queen Flora’s evacuation squad would have enough time to bring them out of the cave.

“Dai works with Nova to learn both varieties of Avan Strash, which inspires him to develop a new assault. Leona and the others are looking for Kaglimmer in the Cave of Trials. Popp becomes increasingly concerned that his Isignia of Avan is the only one that does not glow…?” According to Crunchyroll, the official synopsis for Episode 63 reads as follows.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 64 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.