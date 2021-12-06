Spoilers for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 61: Avan’s Youthful Days are a collection of short stories about Avan’s youth.

Episode 61 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will center on Avan’s youth. “Avan, The Hero” is the title of the new episode. The Order of Carl, led by Princess Flora, fought the Dark Army when the Dark Lord Hadlar conquered the planet, according to the official promo trailer for Episode 61.

Meanwhile, Avan and his captain, Roka, defended Carl Kingdom. Avan’s destiny was put in motion after his encounter with Hadlar. The new episode will reveal more about Avan’s past.

Crocodine and Hyunckel were imprisoned by the Dark Army in the previous episode, “Dai and Popp.” They made the decision to die rather than burden Dai and the others.

Suddenly, a member of the Dark Army stood in front of them and informed them that they would be executed in two days at noon. He did tell them, though, that they were valuable warriors.

He let them choose whether or not to accept the Dark Aura and serve him. Hyunckel, much to Crocodine’s surprise, stated he would consider the offer. Crocodine was enraged that Hyunckel was willing to sell his soul for the chance to work for Mystvearn.

He did, however, tell Crocodine that she could trust him because he had a plan in place.

“Hyunckel and Crocodine have been kidnapped by the Dark Army. The decision is made at a meeting that Dai should mobilize the forces. In the meantime, Dai awakens but is unable to handle the burden of being a Hero, so he flees. Where does he finish up?” Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 60 can be found here.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 61 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.