Spoilers for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 48: The North’s Hero.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 48, the port town of Zababa is attacked. The village is in desperate need of a hero to save it from the Dark Army. “The Hadlar Royal Guard” is the title of the new episode.

Members of the Dark Army attack Zababa in the official teaser trailer for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 48. Things are looking bleak for the community when Nova, the hero of the north, appears.

Meanwhile, Hadlar’s Orichalcum warriors await Nova’s arrival. Nova will fight Hym, a monster created by Hadlar using magic, with his strongest assault, according to the spoilers. The heroes, on the other hand, have yet to witness the true dread of the Hadlar Royal Guard.

Warriors from all across the world began to converge in Carl Kingdom in the final episode of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” Dai and the others needed to prepare for a counter-offensive against the Dark Army.

Meanwhile, Dai, Crocodine, Popp, and the rest had completed their training and returned. Popp inquired of Dai as to whether he had learned the skills of the strongest sword. Dai said that in the time he had with his instructor, he did the best he could.

“After completing their training, the members return. Dai and his companions travel to Carl Kingdom. The Field of Death has changed, and they land with a heightened sensation of tension. Meanwhile, in a distant cave, Baran and Killvearn square off…,” according to Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 47.

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn, Take

This Saturday, “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 48 will air. The episodes are being streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.