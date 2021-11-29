Spoilers for Chapter 336 of ‘My Hero Academia’: All For One’s Mole Inside U.A.

All For One’s agent infiltrating U.A. and Class 1-A is hinted at in the final panel of Chapter 335. Unlike Dabi, All For One has “friends to spare,” and it appears that fans of “My Hero Academia” Chapter 336 may look forward to seeing more of Toru Hagakure.

All For One looks to be confident in his mole, who is likely to gain access to U.A. soon and extract crucial information. The villains’ use of the knowledge will be fascinating to see.

Toru, who is revealed to be the U.A. traitor, could also be utilized to weaken the school from the inside.

All Might revealed in Chapter 335 of the manga “My Hero Academia” that data acquired from American fighter jets verified that when Shigaraki seized New Order, the Quirk ate his insides like poison.

In addition, New Order destroyed a large amount of Shigaraki’s Quirks.

Class 1-A pondered when the ideal time would be to eliminate Shigaraki and his League of Villains. All Might, on the other hand, was wary since, while All For One may have suffered a big setback, they still don’t know what his next move will be.

He went on to say that whether they locate him or he finds them, a full-scale battle was unavoidable. Shigaraki remained one of Japan’s fiercest bad villains, despite All Might’s suggestion that he be sidelined.

Apart from Shigaraki, there were Dabi, Himiko Toga, the six remaining Near High-Ends, the Liberation Front’s current members, and the fugitives.

The difficulties were far from ended, but the pro hero believed that if the pupils could strengthen their weaknesses, they would have a fighting chance in the conflict.

Class 1-A students were ecstatic and informed All Might that they had been training while he was away and were prepared to tackle the threat.

Bakugou and the others agreed to spar with him to help him finish One For All, Deku said.

All Might was overjoyed to see that his students were ready to fly.

He was confident in his kids and understood that All For One had chosen the wrong fight because Class 1-A was a formidable opponent.

Chapter 336 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the chapter online.