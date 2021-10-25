Spoilers for Chapter 331 of ‘My Hero Academia’: The Collision.

As Star and Stripe crash with Shigaraki, the combat is heating up, and the fight is going towards a conclusive end. After a brief hiatus, the manga “My Hero Academia” is back with a new chapter this week.

The conflict between Star and Shigaraki reached a climax in Chapter 330, which ended on a cliffhanger. Star used her New Order Quirk to create the rule that Shigaraki’s heart would cease beating if he moved.

She was certain Shigaraki would perish because of her Quirk. New Order, on the other hand, appeared to be failing, and Star was taken aback when he saw Shigaraki turn into something different.

He was neither Shigaraki nor All For One at this point.

He was a completely different person. In Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia,” how will Star deal with this new threat? A teaser of the future chapter was given by Twitter user Atsushi.

“A villain and a hero collide!! What is the end result?” Read the preview.

A villain confronted Star and her convoy of fighter jets in Chapter 330. He was Shigaraki, she discovered. Star told his convoy to be ready to annihilate the enemy.

Star was leading the charge from the front as the convoy transitioned to attack mode. Shigaraki countered with radio waves, an air gun, and a large load, but Star managed to avoid the attack.

Star activated her Quirk New Order, allowing her to stop the flow of air 100 meters ahead of her. She might also give her target a name and assign a rule after touching it.

Shigaraki was seen gasping for air.

He was well aware of Star’s ruthlessness. He told himself that he wanted it. Shigaraki would go on to attempt to steal the Quirk in the future.

The jets blasted laser beams at Shigaraki in the meanwhile, but his body managed to mend itself. Star was well aware that her adversary was one of the most ruthless monsters who had reduced Japan to its knees.

Star’s origin story was also featured in this chapter, as well as how her encounter with All Might altered her life for the better.

It was revealed near the end of the chapter that Shigaraki’s hatred was what allowed him to prepare his body for the fusion with All For One.

Chapter 331 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on October 31. The chapter will be available in digital format on Viz and Manga Plus.