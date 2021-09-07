Spoilers for Chapter 326 of ‘My Hero Academia’: It’s Payback Time.

Aizawa refers to the U.A. as the heroes’ castle, and he declares that he is prepared to confront the villains. The heroes can now focus on dealing with Shigaraki and the other criminals now that Deku has gained popular approval. The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia” are likely to appear on Thursday.

Aizawa was determined to recover in the previous chapter’s final panel. The heroes appear to be surrounded, and the country is overrun with villains, but there is yet hope for the civilization if civilians and heroes band together.

Kota ran near Deku, who was overcome by Uraraka’s remarks, in Chapter 325 of “My Hero Academia.” Mineta attempted to dash toward him but was stopped by Iida.

Kota, who was crying, apologized for not being able to speak because he was terrified. However, after being motivated by the huge lady, Kota was ready to stand at Deku’s side.

Deku was crying as well, and the gigantic lady consoled him. She remembered being turned down by multiple shelters because she was a heteromorph.

Before U.A. took her in, she was tired of rejections and told Deku she was happy to see him again. Deku was thanked by the lady for saving her life. Deku, on the other hand, couldn’t keep back his tears.

In another part of the mob, an elderly guy began to argue with the audience. He requested that the residents take a moment to hear what the heroes had to say.

He added that Deku would not be staying at U.A. for long, and that they should allow him to rest at the facility before the world pins him down again.

Why wasn’t Deku taken in by Shiketsu, who had a similar arrangement as U.A., a citizen wondered.

With failure after failure, the old man remarked, the pressure on heroes was great. He went on to say that other heroes had decided to retire their capes. If his fellow residents abandon those who are still fighting the villains, he said, there will be nothing left.

Clearly, the moment had come for civilians to join the heroes in their fight for a better future rather than sit on the sidelines.

Later in the chapter, Nezu spoke with Aizawa about how Class A was able to get Deku in.

Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the most recent chapter online.