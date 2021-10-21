Spoilers for Chapter 310 of ‘Black Clover’: The Final Battle.

Yuno Grinberryall is on the verge of defeating Zenon Zogratis and establishing his dominance. Chapter 310 of “Black Clover” is intended to reveal the final stages of Yuno and Zenon’s conflict.

Yuno has the upper hand in the fight against Zenon, who is currently receiving the shock of his life, thanks to two grimoires. In “Black Clover” Chapter 310, it will be intriguing to see if Zenon has any further tricks up his sleeve to overcome Yuno’s incredible power and magic.

Yuno encountered Zenon in the final chapter of the manga “Black Clover,” as the latter arrived with two grimoires.

It was discovered that the royal family of the Spade Kingdom possesses a special kind of magic that has been passed down through the years. Loyce, Yuno’s father, held sun magic, whereas Ciel, Yuno’s mother, owned moon magic. Yuno, who had inherited their blood, possessed star magic.

Meanwhile, part of Zenon’s face was disintegrated by Yuno’s strike. Yuno was the royals’ son, Zenon realized.

Bell was pleased to see Yuno in his new avatar and expressed her impression that she had met the real Yuno. Yuno, on the other hand, stated that star magic alone will not be enough to defeat the adversary. Bell was told to charge up the power within him.

Yuno carried Langris and Finral as Bell charged him up. He praised them for their efforts in bringing him here. He told them to find a healing mage and heal themselves while he concentrated on defeating Zenon.

Yuno’s possession of two grimoires astounded Langris and Finral. He claimed to be the Golden Dawn’s vice-captain and that he would save everyone.

Zenon retaliated by trapping him in a subspace with Star Magic – Quartile Scutum. Yuno used Star Magic – Conjunction to oppose it, allowing him to teleport between stars.

Yuno then combined the four stars’ light into one and focused it on Zenon, killing his shoulder in the process. Zenon used Eternal Fangs to try to crush him, but Yuno ducked and sliced the bones with his blade.

Chapter 310 of “Black Clover” will be released on Sunday. Manga Plus and Viz will have the digital version of the chapter. The print edition will be available on Monday.