Spoilers for Chapter 305 of ‘Black Clover’: Three Minutes To Put It All To Rest.

Megicula has been defeated, leaving only one member of the Dark Triad. The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 305 of “Black Clover” are likely to come on Thursday.

Yuno’s duel with Zenon Zogratis is anticipated to be the center of Chapter 305 of “Black Clover.” Yuno begged Langris to buy him three minutes so he could finish Zenon with his next strike near the end of the last chapter.

Noelle conquered Megicula for good and saved Lolopechka from the devil’s power in Chapter 304 of “Black Clover,” titled “Reality and Magic.”

Lolopechka, who had been revived at the end of Megicula, was borne by Asta. Noelle, on the other hand, dashed towards Asta and Lolopechka. She hugged Lolopechka and expressed her joy that the queen was still alive.

In addition, Noelle and Asta had a tense reunion. Noelle had already expressed her emotions for Asta. Noelle was too humiliated to look Asta in the eyes now that the battle was done.

Nozel and Noelle, in addition to Asta, were reunited. Nozel was aware that the curse was ended, but he was still unable to communicate with his sister, Noelle.

Rill apologized to Charlotte, telling her that the spell’s impact would wear off shortly, but that he had failed to create a masterpiece. Charlotte expressed her gratitude to Rill for allowing her to fight.

She went on to say that the conflict was still going on and that they couldn’t afford to die just yet. Gaja emerged out of nowhere, and Lolopechka was relieved to see her loyal ally.

Gaja, Rill, and Charlotte, on the other hand, fell after Rill’s spell finished. Lolopechka utilized Aquenelle Lore, her Water Recovery Magic, to resurrect her pals. However, she was concerned that her magic would not be able to repair deadly wounds.

Asta and Noelle were taken aback because Rill, Charlotte, and Gaja had put in a lot of effort and they couldn’t let them die. Nacht arrived and explained that there was nothing more they could do because the greatest Satan had been defeated.

Noelle declared that she would not let anyone die and asked Mimosa for assistance. To save Charlotte, Gaja, and Rill, Mimosa utilized her Ultimate Plant Magic titled Flower Prince Utopia as a recovery spell.

Chapter 305 of “Black Clover” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read a digital copy of the chapter.