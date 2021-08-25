Spoilers for Chapter 304 of ‘Black Clover’: Megicula’s Destiny After Noelle’s Final Blow.

Nozel and Noelle Silva reconnect, with the former realizing his error. Noelle now strikes the ultimate blow with the help of Nozel. The leaks, spoilers, and raw scans for Chapter 304 of “Black Clover” are likely to appear on Thursday.

The aftermath of the battle against Megicula will most likely be depicted in Chapter 304 of “Black Clover.” Nozel and Noelle give a tearful farewell to Acier’s spirit, which goes away after Noelle blasted Megicula, in the final panel of Chapter 303.

After Acier was cursed, the previous chapter began with flashback scenes. Acier became ill as a result of the curse. Acier’s ailment, according to the Silva family, was caused by the recent birth.

After the curse-warding spell was cast on Acier, Nozel was struck by a secondary effect. Nozel was forbidden by the curse from telling anyone that Megicula was responsible for Acier’s death.

If he shares it with anybody else, they will be cursed as well, and the curse will spread like a virus. Nozel, as a child, realized that he had no choice but to save his mother and discover a means to end the curse.

He also promised to strengthen himself for the sake of his mother and siblings. Acier died within a year, and Nozel watched helplessly as she suffered in her closing days.

Nozel vowed to strengthen himself and protect his siblings once more. He was aware that Nebra and Solid were becoming more powerful, but they would be no match for Megicula.

He also didn’t think Noelle was capable of surviving. As a result, he shoved Noelle away from him.

The chapter ended with a return to the present.

Asta, Rill, Gaja, Luck, Undine, and Charlotte were taken aback when Nozel showed up to assist in the battle against the devil.

Noelle and Nozel’s emotional reunion was mocked by Megicula. They don’t have any emotions, she said, since they’re devils. Nozel recalled his mother telling him that he possesses the strength of steel and the flexibility of water.

Nozel charged at Megicula, knowing that she would be unable to defend herself. Later, Nozel created an opportunity for Noelle, who attacked Megicula with ferocity.

This Sunday, Chapter 304 of “Black Clover” will be released. Manga Plus and Viz have digital copies of the chapter for fans to read.