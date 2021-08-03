Spoilers for Chapter 302 of ‘Black Clover,’ Release Date: Noelle vs Megicula

Noelle accepts that Asta’s presence provides her with the strength she requires to combat the adversary. Furthermore, she admits that she adores Asta. In “Black Clover” Chapter 302, Noelle is ready to fight Megicula once again after entering Saint Stage.

Noelle is set to face the final phase of her battle against the great Megicula in the next episode, who is keen to complete her manifestation.

Megicula is becoming irritated, and with Asta’s arrival, she is eager to put a stop to Vanica and Lolopechka so that the manifestation process can begin.

Asta prevented Lolopechka from exploding in the previous chapter. Asta, on the other hand, recognized that her body was still subjected to many active curses. In the meantime, Liebe appeared near Asta’s shoulder, puzzled as to why a Supreme Devil was present when just the first portal to the Underworld was open.

Without Devil Union, Liebe told Asta, they wouldn’t be able to defeat Megicula. Meanwhile, the devil was taken aback by Asta’s ability to save Lolopechka within the Decaying World. Vanica and the others had mentioned an anti-magic user, and she knew him. She thought he was intriguing, but he had the potential to make things tough for her.

Megicula declared that she was willing to kill Lolopechka and Vanica in order to fully appear. When she tried to murder them, however, her curse runes vanished. Charlotte was still in the fight, it turned out. Megicula was taken aback because she had assumed Charlotte was seriously injured and out of the game.

The devil was taken aback when he saw Charlotte’s magic become stronger. Rill explained that he had never used this type of spell before, and that it took a long time to activate. Rill claimed that his Twilight Valhalla strengthened his allies’ magic within its range. Furthermore, his buddies will not die as a result of the spell, no matter how badly they are hit.

Asta was ecstatic to watch Rill cast such a powerful magic. He thanked Asta for showing there and declared that he would complete this ultimate masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Megicula was enthralled by the idea of humans banding together to oppose her. She was awestruck by the spell’s overwhelming potency.

Chapter 302 of “Black Clover” is set to be released on Monday. The chapter will be available in digital format on Viz and Manga Plus.