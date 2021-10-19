Spoilers for Chapter 163 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Walking Into A Trap.

Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori have different sources of information about Higuruma’s whereabouts. To make matters worse, they are still separated from one another behind the barrier. In Chapter 163 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” either Yuji or Megumi is about to fall into a trap.

In the final panel of the previous chapter, a new character is introduced who is looking for his next “victim.” Ducky, a Twitter user, has given a peek of Chapter 163 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.”

“Which of them is being duped into falling into a trap!? Will Fushiguro or Itadori be able to make it to Higuruma…?” Check out the sneak peek.

Yuji was fighting Haba, who was wearing a helicopter propeller on his head, in the manga “Jujutsu Kaisenlast “‘s chapter.

Yuji noticed Haba was just using his propeller to attack the opponent during the combat and had to come down to get him. Yuji devised a plan to get Haba into a restricted area.

Haba smiled as he realized that he can change the propeller’s length and angle without sacrificing speed or robustness. He went on to say that his propeller could cut through steel rods. Yuji was preparing to confront the blade that was about to turn him into a pulp.

Yuji reasoned that if he could target Haba’s head, he’d be able to defeat him. Yuji was prepared, and just as the opponent’s head was approaching, he punched directly in the middle of Haba’s head.

Haba chuckled and declared himself the winner, despite the fact that his fist was bleeding. Yuji appeared at that instant and delivered a kick to the enemy’s head, knocking him out.

Yuji wanted to ask Haba about Higuruma after dealing with him, but he was unconscious. Amai appeared and greeted Yuji in the meantime. He inquired as to whether Yuji recalled him.

Yuji and Amai had known each other since junior high school. He asked Amai if he knew anything about Higuruma without wasting any time.

Meanwhile, Megumi was inquiring about Higuruma’s whereabouts with Remi. Remi stated Higuruma was in Shinjuku near the end of the chapter, while Amai advised Yuji to go to Ikebukuro.

The “Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 163 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans are likely to be released on Thursday.

Chapter 163 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the chapter online.