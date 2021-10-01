Spoilers for Chapter 161 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’: Entering Tokyo 1 Colony.

Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro are poised to break over the barrier and infiltrate the Culling Game colony. Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” is supposedly titled “Tokyo 1 Colony.”

Ducky, a Twitter user, tweeted the summary of Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” which begins with a girl instructing a guy over the radio.

She tells him to notify her if anything happens. Her hair morphs into something that looks like a jet with wings all of a sudden.

Outside the barrier, Yuji and Megumi are planning their next move. Megumi warns Yuji to be wary of the reincarnated ancient sorcerers. He believes that because the sorcerers lived in a time when conflicts were common, they are more prone to be aggressive than other players.

Megumi also suspects that these sorcerers may have made a deal with Kenjaku to kill others. It’s all about gaining a free pass to kill anyone inside the barrier in the Culling Game. He goes on to say that Higuruma and Kashimo could be from the past, and that their first task should be to find Higuruma.

They are separated as soon as they pass over the barrier. The barrier is shown to transport each participant to one of nine unknown locations.

Yuji is about to fall, and the guy from the beginning of the story signals his buddy right away. Yuji is still falling when the girl rams into him.

Yuji is able to deflect the strike. In addition, he throws a rock at her, causing her to collapse. Another man arrives out of nowhere, sporting a large helicopter headgear. The first gentleman in charge of signaling refers to the man as Haba and the female as Hanyuu. Furthermore, he recognizes Yuji.

The spotlight changes to Megumi as he beats up a female who attacked him in Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen.” Megumi seeks to locate Yuji with the help of Nue. He is unable to locate him, however.

Megumi believes Yuji is somewhere far away that Nue isn’t picking up on. He concentrates his attention on the girl and inquires about Higuruma.

She is willing to provide Higuruma with knowledge, but there is a catch.

Fans may read Chapter 161 of “Jujutsu Kaisen” online at Manga Plus and Viz. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Sunday, and the print version will be available on Monday.