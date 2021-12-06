Spoilers for ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 228: Kawaki is assigned to a D-rank mission.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 228, Naruto and Shikamaru plan to give Kawaki an unique exam to assess his abilities. “Kawaki’s Path to Becoming a Ninja” is the title of the next episode. Kawaki meets Lord Seventh and Shikamaru in the official teaser clip for Episode 228. They notify him that he would be turned into a genin.

He must, however, work as part of a group and execute a D-Rank task. They ask if he’d like to give it a shot. Kawaki, who is known for doing whatever he wants, is likely to be difficult to work with during the expedition.

The second half of the trailer shows Kawaki leading the mission, although he complains about how difficult it is to become a shinobi.

Sarada acquired command of Team 7 in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 227, and they were assigned a new mission.

Mirai was seriously wounded when she returned from a mission. She indicated that the mission’s nature had become rather complicated.

Hidden Leaf Village’s leadership decided to send reinforcements, and Team 7 was assigned to go as a backup.

“A mission has been assigned to Team 7, with Sarada as captain. Mirai, who was on a mission with Konohamaru, is seriously injured when she returns to the hamlet. The assignment was meant to be straightforward, but Mirai reports that things have radically changed. It has been decided to send reinforcements and Team 7 volunteers to go “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 227 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

Episode 228 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on December 12th. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Apple TV all have the episodes available to watch.