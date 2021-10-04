Spoilers for ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 219: It’s time to return home.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 219, Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke work on returning to Konohagakure after Kurama’s ultimate sacrifice. “Return” is the title of the new episode.

Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke appear in the other dimension in the official promo trailer for Episode 219. Boruto, despite being able to break free from the Momoshiki influence, has no idea how the Transportation Ninjutsu works.

Naruto jokes about if they’ll ever be able to return home. The trailer’s images show Kawaki and Boruto arguing. Kawaki is most likely teasing Boruto once more for his inability to use the jutsu method.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, revealed the Weekly Shonen Jump and Saikyo Jump Magazine previews.

“The soul of Isshiki appears in front of Code, speaking frightening statements!! Code is the sole inner survivor. “Owner of the white Karma who was unable to become a vessel yet worships the Otsutsuki,” Saikyo Jump Magazine teased.

“Boruto and the others have returned to Konoha! Boruto and the others, along with Naruto, return to Konoha after the fatal battle with Isshiki. Then Amado informs them about Kara’s top brass. Boruto is terrified of being Momoshified. Kawaki guarantees him that he will be free of Karma…?!” read the preview for Episode 219 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations”

Isshiki warned Kawaki in Episode 218 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” that he could never become a shinobi. Lord Seventh gave Kawaki a cause to live, and he was more than just a vessel, he said.

Kawaki deceived Isshiki using Shadow Clone Jutsu, and the latter’s time ran out. Meanwhile, Momoshiki gained control of Boruto and launched an attack on Sasuke.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

On October 10, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 219 will be released. The episodes are now available for viewing on Crunchyroll in the United States.