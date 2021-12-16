[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 229 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Kawaki, who failed the last exam to become a ninja, begins to believe he is not cut out for the job. In the upcoming episode, he will have a second chance to show off his abilities with a fresh team.

Kawaki lacks the capacity to function in a group, and in order to be a successful genin, he will need to be a team player. The summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 229 has been announced on the official TV Tokyo website.

Kawaki’s next mission is assigned by the Seventh Hokage. Kawaki is given one final chance to prove his worth by escorting Mozuku back to his homeland in the Land of Calm Seas.

Kawaki has formed a partnership with Shikadai and ChouChou. It will be fascinating to observe how well Kawaki gets along with his new teammates.

Kawaki was asked to take a special exam in order to graduate as a genin in the previous episode.

“It is agreed that Kawaki can take a special exam that is different from the one performed at the Ninja Academy in order to become a genin. Kawaki is appointed as an additional member since a D-rank mission is regarded similar. However, he is tough to work with, disregards the importance of teamwork, and operates alone, causing problems for his comrades and disrupting the mission!” Crunchyroll has the official summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 228.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 229 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.