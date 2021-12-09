[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 228 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 228, Kawaki is scheduled to take a special exam organized by the Ninja Academy before graduating as a genin.

On TV Tokyo’s website, the official synopsis for Episode 228 has been released, hinting at Kawaki’s next assignment, which will ensure that he becomes a genin. The Ninja Academy will hold an examination that is not like any other.

Kawaki will receive a new title if he successfully completes a D-Rank mission. Kawaki is known for his disruptive conduct and joins a team’s ongoing task right away. Furthermore, he is not a believer in collaboration.

Kawaki acts carelessly during the mission, almost causing it to fail. His acts irritate and surprise his comrades.

Sarada was promoted to captain of Team 7 and given a new mission in Episode 227 of the anime.

Mirai and Konohamaru were on a mission that had nothing to do with each other. Mirai returned to the community in a bad mood, reporting on how the simple job had turned into a nightmare.

Team 7 was sent as a backup for Konohamaru by Naruto and the others.

“A mission has been assigned to Team 7, with Sarada as captain. Mirai, who was on a mission with Konohamaru, is seriously injured when she returns to the hamlet. The assignment was meant to be straightforward, but Mirai reports that things have radically changed. It has been decided to send reinforcements and Team 7 volunteers to go “Crunchyroll’s recap of Episode 227 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 228 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will broadcast the episode live in Japanese with English subtitles.