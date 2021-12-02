[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 227 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Sarada is the commanding commander of Team 7, which includes Boruto and Mitsuki, and in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 227, they are prepared to execute missions as a team. The three, however, feels lonely without Konohamaru, who is abroad on a separate errand.

On TV Tokyo, the official summary for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 227 is available. Konohamaru and Mirai are on a quest. Mirai, on the other hand, has returned to Konohagakure and is ready to die. It was meant to be a simple task.

Mirai returns to her senses and tells that things have radically changed. Naruto and his companions decide to dispatch reinforcements to Konohamaru’s position. And Team 7 is there as a back-up.

Boruto and Mitsuki’s bout was next up in the last episode of the anime “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” but they were running late. Despite their greatest attempts, they were unable to reach the arena and were so disqualified from the Chunin examinations’ final round.

Denki and Tsubaki, meantime, were told to prepare for their fight. Tsubaki was prepared to put her samurai abilities to the test against Denki, who was armed with Scientific Ninja Tools.

“The victors of the finals are being determined one by one. There are only a few bouts left, but Boruto and Mitsuki have yet to show up. Sarada is concerned that the duo will be disqualified at this rate. Meanwhile, Denki and Tsubaki will face off in the following bout,” according to the “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” synopsis “Crunchyroll says it’s episode 226.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 227 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.