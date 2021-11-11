[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 224 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

Yuino Iwabee and Izuno Wasabi are preparing for their battle, which is the second of the chunin examinations’ final tests. Both warriors have a strong desire to succeed and become the next chunin.

On TV Tokyo, the official summary for Episode 224 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is now available. Iwabee and Wasabi had a lot of fights with one another.

Wasabi’s temperament, on the other hand, makes Iwabee anxious. Wasabi seemed to be in good spirits prior to the battle. However, he is terrified deep down because of his Izuno clan’s dismal track record.

Because he is representing the Izunos, he has a great deal of responsibility for bringing home a win this time. Wasabi, crushed by the pressure, limits her powers and appears to have given up. Iwabee becomes enraged when he sees Wasabi in such a bad shape.

The first match in the last round began in Episode 223. Houki, who had been involved in previous Anbu expeditions, was up against Inojin.

Boruto and Mitsuki were also pursuing some suspicious people who had been sighted walking around the village.

“The exams’ last round has finally begun. Inojin takes on Houki in the first match. Anbu Black Ops missions have been completed by Houki’s crew. As a result, their capabilities are unknown. Meanwhile, on their route to the exam place, Boruto and Mitsuki notice some suspicious persons and decide to pursue them instead,” according to Crunchyroll’s official summary of Episode 223.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Sunday, fans can watch Episode 224 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” online. Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Hulu will all have access to the episode.