[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 222 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 222, the Chunin exams’ final test will feature individual combat. The chosen candidates are looking forward to the finals since they will have the opportunity to be promoted to Chunin.

According to the official synopsis for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 222, just a few genins were able to qualify for the final test the first time around. Boruto and some of his classmates, on the other hand, made it to the finals this time.

They’re ready to give it their all, and they’re making last-minute preparations. Izuno Wasabi and members of Teams 7 and 10 are among the finalists. Even without Kakei Sumire, Izuno is putting in a lot of effort.

The use of Scientific Ninja Tools will be permitted in the final test, which will result in a change in the rules. All eyes are on Iron Country’s Kurogane Tsubaki and Kaminarimon Denki, who have been hard at work designing their own Scientific Ninja Tools.

The rivalry is heating up, and it’s anyone’s guess who will be the next Chunin.

In Episode 221, Naruto introduced the Chunin Exams to motivate the genins and increase the morale of the citizens.

“After Isshiki’s attack, Naruto proposes that the Chunin Exam be held to boost morale. Everyone is pumped for the exam, eager to show off the fruits of their hard work and the missions experience they’ve gained “Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for Episode 221 can be found here.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Hulu, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 222. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.