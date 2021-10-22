[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 221 Live Stream: How To Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 221, Konohagakure will see the chunin test at the request of the Seventh Hokage. The village’s numerous genin have assembled to take part in the test.

On TV Tokyo, the official summary for Episode 221 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is now available. It discloses that the purpose of the chunin exam is to cheer up the residents of Hidden Leaf Village, who have been traumatized by the recent Isshiki Otsutsuki attacks.

Furthermore, seeing the genin act well will reassure the village’s residents that if a threat arises again, the warriors will be able to defeat it.

Boruto and his genin classmates are striving to pass their tests with flying colors. They’re also focusing on becoming promoted to chunin.

Everyone is looking forward to the upcoming exam and discussing strategies to prepare for it. Who will get the coveted chunin promotion? Naruto convened a Gokage Summit in Episode 220 of the anime to tackle the grave issues facing Otsutsuki.

Gaara asked Naruto if he was willing to kill his kid Boruto if Momoshiki took over his consciousness again during the summit. Naruto pledged that as Hokage, he would do whatever was required of him.

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

On Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Hulu, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 221 online. This Sunday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.