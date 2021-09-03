[Spoilers] ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 214 Live Stream Details: How To Watch Online

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 214, Kashin Koji and Jigen begin their battle at Kara’s hideout. Koji has stated that he was created only for the purpose of assassinating Jigen.

Koji is attempting to defeat Jigen before he can employ the Otsutsuki clan’s abilities.

The official summary for Episode 214 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” is now available on TV Tokyo. According to the spoilers, Koji’s aim is to free Isshiki Otsutsuki from Jigen’s body.

Before it’s too late, Koji is meticulously preparing his every step. On Jigen, he is landing jutsu after jutsu.

Naruto, Boruto, Kawaki, and the others in the Hidden Leaf Village are keeping a tight eye on the conflict in Kara’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, Koji’s strategy appears to be working, as he manages to summon Isshiki, the strongest and most dangerous opponent.

Something begins to happen inside Kawaki, who is currently at the Hidden Leaf Village, as soon as Isshiki appears.

Kawaki’s Karma is awakened, as seen in the promo clip for Episode 214. Meanwhile, Boruto is concerned that an Otsutsuki would soon take over his body.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, has offered a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, titled “Predestined Fate.”

“Kashin Koji tries to protect himself from Jigen, who is regaining his Otsutsuki Clan abilities. Will Kashin Koji employ every trick in his arsenal to catch up to Jigen!?” Episode 214 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” has a preview.

This Sunday, fans may watch “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 214 on Crunchyroll. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.