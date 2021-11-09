Spoilers and Release Date for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 57.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 57, Dark King Vearn eventually appears in front of Dai and his companions. Despite the fact that Vearn is battling alone, he smiles. “The God of the Underworld” is the title of the new episode. Vearn takes on Dai and his pals alone in the official promo video for “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 57. Because of his extremely powerful Dark Aura and Magic Power, the Dark King feels confident.

Vearn has successfully cornered Dai and the others and is ready to unleash his powerful spell. Can Dai, Popp, Crocodine, and the rest of the team defeat the Dark King? Popp and his companions were looking at Vearn’s palace in Episode 56. It was both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Popp was curious as to whether it was buried beneath the Field of Death.

The flying palace appeared to be the work of extraterrestrials. Crocodine examined the materials used to construct the palace and discovered that it was constructed of a mixture of metal and rock. He went on to say that the palace must be floating as a result of Vearn’s Magic Power.

Popp was concerned and advised that they use a Zoom spell to flee. Maam was enraged and informed Popp that they couldn’t flee without Dai and Baran.

“Popp and the others have survived the detonation of the Black Core. The party hurries to find Dai and Baran after realizing the explosion happened while they were battling. They come across a startling scene there “Crunchyroll’s synopsis for Episode 56 can be found here.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 57 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.