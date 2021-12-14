Spoilers and a release date for ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 62 have been released.

In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 62, Leona and the others will battle the monsters inside the Cave of Trials.

Episode 62’s official promo trailer is now available. Leona and her allies will visit the cave where monsters reside in order to link with the fabled Great Purification Spell, termed Kaglimmer.

Dai invites Nova to assist him in sword training. Meanwhile, Popp discovers a secret power concealed within the Avan Insignias.

Hadlar has previously ordered his Dark Army to emerge and wipe off humanity in the anime “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” While people shook in terror, one kingdom determined to confront the legion of monsters.

The Carl Kingdom defeated Dark Lord Hadlar’s army of monsters under the capable command of Roka.

Princess Flora later declared that as humans, they can unite and overcome any challenge, and that it was time for her to join the battle and save the world.

Meanwhile, Roka was irritated that Avan had missed Flora’s speech to the kingdom’s citizens. Roka was the Order’s strongest member, according to Avan, and he was capable of dealing with any enemy strike.

“Avan’s narrative while Hadlar was still the Dark Lord. The Order of Carl is pitted against the Dark Army, which is led by Flora, its princess. The princess is guarded by a young Avan. Hadlar attacks Carl Castle in order to kidnap Flora, but what happens next? The origins of Avan and Hadlar’s animosity…, “Crunchyroll’s official summary for Episode 61 can be found here.

Atsumi Tanezaki portrays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino portrays Killvearn, Kiyono Yasuno portrays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji portrays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji portrays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa portrays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays Popp, Tomokazu Seki portrays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno portrays Crocodine, Takay

Episode 62 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai,” titled “Cave of Trials,” will be released on Saturday. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.