Split Rumors: Why Actress’ Friends Think They’ll Split – Report. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Split Rumors: Why Actress’ Friends Think They’ll Split – Report.

According to a story, Olivia Munn is expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, but her pals aren’t enthusiastic about their future together.

An unnamed insider informed Us Weekly that Munn, 41, and the 39-year-old comedian’s relationship is experiencing a lot of “uncertainty” due to the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star’s pregnancy.

While insiders close to Munn believe they will successfully co-parent their child, the insider said that their child may not be enough to keep them together as a pair.

“From the beginning, this has been an imperfect relationship,” the source told the site.

Munn’s inner circle is terrified that her romance with Mulaney may end as quickly as it began as a result of this, according to the source. “Even though Olivia is going to be a wonderful mother and has a lot of support, Olivia’s friends don’t see these two as a couple in a year,” the insider continued.

Munn and Mulaney’s family members are said to think the two would “be fantastic parents” to their child, but they aren’t sure if the couple will raise the child jointly or separately.

“Olivia and John still have to determine whether or not they want to have a future together,” the source said. “For both of them, it’s a period of uncertainty.” The couple is “a long way from choosing and locking down what their relationship will be going forward,” according to the source. Mulaney’s reps announced in May that he was divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, and reports that he and Munn had started dating surfaced just three days later.

Tendler’s representative claimed at the time that Mulaney was the one who started the feud.

According to unnamed sources, the “Saturday Night Live” writer requested a divorce “three months” before the announcement.

Tendler wrote in a statement to People, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage.” “As he continues his rehabilitation, I wish him strength and prosperity.” Mulaney officially filed for divorce in late July in New York. On “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” the comic disclosed Munn’s pregnancy two months later. In September, a source close to Tendler informed Page Six that the artist’s “news about the pregnancy will be very difficult for him.” Tendler was “heartbroken” about how their split went down, according to the insider, and wanted their relationship to work out.

Mulaney and Tendler divorced only a few months after he.