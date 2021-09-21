Spiritual Meaning of Harvest Moon 2021: What Will The Mid-Autumn Sky Bring?

It’s time to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which marks the rise of the Harvest Moon in most parts of the world. But what is the true significance of this cosmic event?

The full moon closest to the autumnal equinox is known as the Harvest Moon. The moon’s tilt to the Earth’s horizon is at its lowest during this time, causing it to rise faster than usual for many evenings. This event provides enough brilliant moonlight for farmers to harvest crops well into the night. As a result, it is known as the “Harvest” Moon.

Depending on the lunar cycle that correlates with the Gregorian calendar, the Harvest Moon normally occurs between September and October. However, it usually occurs in September. On Monday, Sept. 20, it illuminated the night sky and will remain visible for three days. It shone brightest about 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

Every year, farmers and astrologers consider the Harvest Moon to be a significant event.

It has a spiritual significance for astrologers.

The Harvest Moon, according to Cherokee Billie, grants people personal freedom and good fortune.

“After so much darkness this year, it’s as if a light has turned on and is shining down on us in a positive way.

As a result, the spiritual significance of the September 2021 full moon is linked to hope, kindness, good fortune, and good news,” Billie explained.

The September full moon, according to astrologer MaKayla McRae, delivers emotional breakthroughs.

“It’ll be simpler to put on rose-colored glasses, get lost in our daydreams, and go after whatever our hearts hunger for under the full moon in Pisces,” McRae told Bustle.

The Harvest Moon is also a significant event for many East and Southeast Asians, who celebrate the “Moon Festival” or “Mid-Autumn Festival.”