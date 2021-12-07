‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Starts From The ‘Same Freeze-Frame,’ Tom Holland Reveals.

One of Tom Holland’s favorite aspects of the next “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film is that it will begin with the “identical freeze-frame.”

On Monday, Holland told Collider, “What’s wonderful about this film is it picks up right after the second one finishes.” “So the second one ends with a Spider-Man freeze-frame, and the third one begins with the same freeze-frame.” Marvel producer Kevin Feige also talked about the upcoming installment’s release date, telling the source that the film will pick up just where “Spider-Man: Far From Home” left off in 2019.

“No Way Home picks up right after the events of Far From Home, which was always something we wanted to accomplish in a tale – pick up right where we left off,” Feige revealed. “We’re finally able to accomplish that here, and Peter has a bad time.” “It’s incredibly hectic and a contrast to where we met him at Homecoming, headed into his sophomore year,” Feige said.

Aside from the premise of the film, fans are looking forward to the return of Spiderman’s legendary enemies, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Dafoe recently discussed his decision to reprise his role as Green Goblin and what motivates him to do so.

In an interview uploaded on Spider-official Man’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Dafoe stated, “It was truly the pitch.” “And, like Jamie, I’m familiar with Amy’s background. She walked me through everything, and then Jon, the director, proposed the entire concept to me before I even read the script, and it sounded like a lot of fun and a wonderful solution.” Molina also claimed that the script given to him was “great,” however he was concerned about his appearance because he was recreating the part after 17 years.

Director Jon Watts is in charge of the upcoming installment, which will be released exclusively in cinemas on December 17th. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four, it will be the fourth film.