‘Spider-Man’ J B Smoove is a well-known musician. Zendaya and Tom Holland are “the most adorable couple ever,” according to Tom Holland.

J.B. Smoove, who played Julius Dell in the “Spider-Man” films, talked about Tom Holland and Zendaya, two of his on-screen students. The 55-year-old actor congratulated the newlyweds and offered advice on their relationship.

“Those two, wow, I adore them. They’re amazing, and I adore them “Over the weekend, Smoove told ET. “In the history of adorableness, this is the most adorable couple ever.” According to the actor, the pair must set aside time for love as well as fun.

“Laughter. Smiles. You are aware of the importance of leading a stress-free lifestyle. Find out more about each other and devise a plan to keep nourishing that seed and allowing it to grow and grow “He went on to say something more to the outlet.

In 2016, Holland and Zendaya met on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and quickly became friends.

In fact, in an interview with People at the time, the 25-year-old actor lauded Zendaya, stating, “She’s so great and amazing.” He went on to say that Zendaya is already well-known and understands how to cope with it.

During the press tour for “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” suspicions about their relationship began to circulate in 2017. The two were dating secretly at the time, according to a source, and wanted to keep their relationship private.

In 2018, Holland published a solo shot of Zendaya during her Met Gala appearance on Instagram. “All hail the monarchy. Mate, you’re killing it “He added a caption to the photo.

In the year 2021, the couple was photographed kissing in a car.

Holland’s next appearance will be in Marvel’s highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is set to hit theaters on December 17. In addition, he will appear in the action-adventure film “Uncharted,” which will be released on February 18, 2022.

In addition to starring alongside Holland in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Zendaya will participate in “Dune: Part Two.” “Dune: Part Two” is a fantasy drama that will be released in 2023.

Smoove is currently filming “Fables,” a TV series, and will also appear in the comedy film “Back on the Strip,” which is currently in post-production.