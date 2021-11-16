‘Spencer,’ starring Kristen Stewart, is a ‘unusual take on the substance of Princess Diana,’ according to a royal expert.

Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana’s longtime vocal teacher, was critical of Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of the late princess in “Spencer.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, the author of “Diana: The Voice of Change” recently expressed his opinions on “Spencer.” While the Pablo Larran picture was praised by reviewers, Pearce did not believe it was accurate.

“I felt it was an intriguing perspective on Princess Diana’s substance,” Pearce told the site. “I’d say it has a lot more to do with the director’s lens into what he saw was the truth of a neurotic temperament in a woman — who just ha