Speke Hall and other National Trust destinations offer a fantastic family day out for free.

The kids are still on vacation for the summer, and what better way to keep them occupied than by going on an adventure?

Fortunately, The National Trust has a variety of options in and around Liverpool for you and your family to select from.

The industrial heritage site Quarry Bank and the grounds of Dunham Massey, where visitors may even see the resident herd of fallow deer, are among the attractions.

An hour’s drive from Liverpool, you may see a nuclear bunker.

Speke Hall is a verdant paradise with a remarkable Tudor house at its core, surrounded by lovely gardens, woodland, and spectacular views over the Mersey River.

Here, the whole family may have fun constructing their own woodland den, playing with vegetable musical instruments, and completing a mind-boggling hedge maze.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get much worse? Dogs are welcome to accompany their owners.

Baby-changing facilities are available at Home Farm and in the Dairy Courtyard adjacent to the residence for families.

The on-site Home Farm restaurant also serves delectable kids lunchboxes that include sandwiches, fruit, a treat, and juice or water, with indoor and outdoor dining options.

You can also bring a picnic with plenty of tables, benches, and places to spread a blanket.

If this sounds like the perfect day for you and your family, our sister site 2chill has teamed up with the National Trust to give you a family pass that will allow you to visit a National Trust destination for free!

There are certain restrictions, but you can register by going here.

The National Trust, as Europe’s largest conservation organisation, protects nature, beauty, and history for the benefit of the nation.

The National Trust has much more to offer than fairy-tale country buildings and castles, from wide countryside teeming with wildlife to stunning sandy beaches and rocky coasts perfect for soaking up the summer sea breezes.

In addition, by visiting the various sites, you will be assisting the National Trust in caring for the miles of beautiful nature that they conserve across the country.