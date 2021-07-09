‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ is a sequel to the film ‘Space Jam.’ A Jonas Brothers song will be featured on the soundtrack.

A song by the Jonas Brothers will also be on the famous soundtrack of the highly anticipated Warner Bros. animated film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Nick Jonas posted to Instagram on Thursday to express his excitement about the movie’s new song “Mercy,” which will be released on July 16. The 28-year-old musician also revealed that the film will be released on HBO Max as well as in cinemas.

Nick captioned the photo, “So excited to be on the @SpaceJamMovie soundtrack with all these incredible musicians.” “Starting July 16th, you may watch the #SpaceJamMovie in theaters or on HBO Max!!!”

On their respective Instagram sites, Kevin and Joe Jonas, as well as the band’s official handle, Jonas Brothers, all shared the same post.

Fans praised the newly released song on Twitter. “I enjoyed the rhythm of the song!” remarked one of the admirers in the caption of a video of herself enjoying the music. Guys, you did an outstanding job! I’m excited, and I’m raising my hands! I can’t wait to see the movie!!!”

“EXCELLENT SONG!!!” said another fan beside a bunny GIF. BUGS BUNNY MUST BE OVERJOYED THAT YOU CREATED THIS SONG FOR HIM.”

“Wow excellent whistling on this song!!,” one user said. “Does the music actually play during the movie?” questioned another admirer.

The freshly released song is now available to listen to on Apple Music, YouTube, iTunes Store, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

On the same day, Warner Bros. Pictures released a new teaser for the animated film with the phrase, “NEW TRAILER ALERT!”

“LeBron James and the Tune Squad have only one chance to win the most important game of their lives,” they continued in the caption. “Watch them battle the Goon Squad on the court in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which opens in cinemas and HBO Max on July 16.”

The animated family story follows LeBron James, a professional basketball star who becomes digitally trapped with his young son, Dom. In the film, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang join forces with James to safely return him home.

Malcolm D. Lee directs the film, which is based on the 1996 film “Space Jam.”