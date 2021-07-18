‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ by LeBron James Michael Jordan is explained by the director. Twist in the Cameo

The stunning Michael Jordan cameo twist in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” has been revealed by filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee.

Jordan appeared in the first “Space Jam” film in 1996, and fans had hoped to see him in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which stars LeBron James. However, as Don Cheadle had previously hinted, Jordan did make a cameo, albeit not in the way that many had anticipated.

The Tune Squad and James were destroyed by the Good Squad in one scenario. They were on the verge of collapsing until Sylvester strolled in with someone he had spotted in the crowd. However, despite the fact that the shadow, music, and build-up all suggested that the Chicago Bulls icon would emerge, the guy who steps in is actor Michael B. Jordan.

Lee described it as “one of the finest jokes that I’ve ever put in one of my movies” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“In the middle of shooting, Mike was either working on the lot or whatever, and he came by set a couple of times and was hanging out with LeBron, and then somebody tossed out the suggestion,” the director explained of how the “Black Panther” star’s cameo came about.

“I was like, ‘That’s a nice idea,’ and I said, ‘Let’s try it if he’s willing.’ Mind you, the locker room scene was long, and I wasn’t sure we’d be able to keep up with it. Because he and LeBron had a little more interaction, which we left out,” he continued.

The joke was “very unique” to “Space Jam,” according to the filmmaker, and Warner Bros. had wanted to exploit it to promote the film.

“You couldn’t make this joke in any other movie. Warner Bros. was desperate to utilize it in marketing, and Lee told them, “You can’t do that because this joke is too good to sacrifice,” according to Lee.

Despite the fact that it was a long shot, the filmmaker said that he hoped the NBA legend would agree to make a cameo. Lee, on the other hand, had a strategy based on a memorable statement from Jordan’s 2020 docuseries “The Last Dance,” which chronicled his sixth championship run in the 1990s.

“We were hoping for the best, but we also understood the chances were slim,” he added. “Especially after ‘The Last Dance,’ I thought, ‘We’ve got to be able to accomplish this.’ Brief News from Washington Newsday.