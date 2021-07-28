Southport Park, which is in disrepair, might be transformed into a wedding venue and hotel.

Sefton Council will look into multi-million pound proposals to refurbish Botanic Gardens and restore it to its former prominence as a major tourist attraction.

A wedding venue with restaurant and bar is being examined, as are attractions such as boat and train rides; an additional cafe on the park’s opposite side; heritage fairground rides; a larger play area; and a high ropes course.

It might also entail the construction of a butterfly or cactus house.

King’s Gardens, Edinburgh Botanical Garden, and High Lane in New York are among the places mentioned in the study as sources of inspiration.

Sefton’s cabinet has endorsed the idea of developing the Victorian-era park, and a project team will be tasked with laying out a detailed vision for the park, working alongside volunteers from the Botanic Gardens Community Association, who have taken over maintenance work following council budget cuts.

Officers will be urged to look into funding ideas such as a Heritage Lottery Fund bid, utilizing the community infrastructure levy from three nearby building sites, a “Botanic Gardens Membership program,” or taking out a loan that would be returned with increased park revenue.

After a successful and public campaign to make the facilities safe and entertaining for all, the action was taken.

For his appeal ‘Make A Change For Ben,’ which was launched in memory of friend Ben Smith-Crallan, Southport resident David Rawsthorne received support from thousands of residents and visitors, as well as celebrities such as Tommy Fleetwood and David Lonsdale.

Initially formed to clean up the lake, the organization’s intentions expanded to include more extensive improvements, and the group has raised roughly £9,000 to date.

The Botanic Gardens Community Association’s David Cobham and other volunteers have also been advocating for necessary repairs, such as bridge and water feature restoration.

The park is listed on Historic England's 'Register,' indicating that it is of 'national importance.'